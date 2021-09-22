Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune fire brigade team saves worker trapped in debris
pune news

Pune fire brigade team saves worker trapped in debris

Worker who fell during renovation of a building in Kalyaninagar was rescued by a team of Pune fire brigade
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A construction site in Pune. A worker who fell during renovation of a building in Kalyaninagar was rescued by a team of Pune fire brigade. (HT FILE (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

Pune: A Pune fire brigade team from Yerawada fire station rescued a labourer who got trapped in debris at a construction site at Kalyaninagar on Wednesday.

The worker fell during renovation of a building in Kalyaninagar and soon got covered in debris. His co-workers tried to rescue him for two hours but their efforts went in vain. Later, they alerted the Pune firebrigade. A team from Yerawada fire station rushed to the spot and rescued him.

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident took place during renovation of the Sugra Terrace building. The earth caved in and the worker got buried. The fire brigade personnel rescued him and shifted him to hospital for treatment. The rescue team included Ganesh Parate, Vasant Kad, Sunil Kharabi and Ratan Raut. Fire brigade chief Prashant Ranpise said, “We reached the spot and immediately started the rescue operation as per our saving lives protocol. We used special digging equipment to excavate the debris and saved his life. Our entire team put in their best efforts for the successful rescue mission.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune hospitals report a surge; PMC confirms 242 dengue cases in three months

Pune district reports 770 new Covid cases, 1 death; 62, 593 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday

66% Pune parents okay to offline school classes: survey

Man arrested for beating wife to death in Yerawada
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP