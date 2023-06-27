Two booked for creating ruckus, threatening food stall owner in Sahakarnagar

PUNE Sahakarnagar police have booked two persons for attacking a roadside food stall owner in Dhankawadi on June 25. A complaint has been registered by Nishikant Kajgar, 21, a resident of Balajinagar, on the same day.

According to Kajgar, on Sunday, he was at his roadside food stall at Shahu Chowk, Dhankawadi area between 7:45 pm and 10:45 pm, when two people approached him and asked for ‘hafta’ and when he refused, they started thrashing him.

When Kajgar tried to resist them, the accused threw away the vessels and food items at his stall. According to the complainant, the accused also beat up his mother and threatened her by using a sword.

Later, the accused allegedly used koyta to create terror and threatened people in the vicinity.

Sameer Shende, assistant police inspector, said, “The matter escalated when the complainant refused to pay ₹500 ‘hafta.’

A case has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station under sections 323, 452, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections.

