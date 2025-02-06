Pune GBS: PMC to form SOPs after 19 RO plants sealed for supplying contaminated water

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon form standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reverse osmosis (RO) plants across the city, officials said on Wednesday. PMC will soon form SOPs for RO plants across the city as officials sealed 19 plants. (HT)

PMC, on Tuesday, sealed as many as 19 RO plants, considered a primary source of safe drinking water for thousands living in the GBS-affected areas. All these RO water samples, collected from jars and containers in GBS-affected areas, tested positive for Coliform bacteria, including E coli.

RO water is sold in pet jars and is in great demand in households, shops, eateries, marriage halls, lawns, and hotels, amongst others.

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, said, “There is a need to have a safety and quality check of the water supplied by these RO plants. We have decided to formulate an SOP for such plants. Taking the help of experts, the guidelines will be formulated and will be applicable to all plants operating in PMC limits.”

Hindustan Times on February 2 reported a news article titled, ‘RO water from private operators in GBS-affected areas fails safety tests’ highlighting the serious concerns as many residents, especially at commercial establishments, rely on RO water, believing it to be free from harmful pathogens.

Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar has also assured to direct the civic body to take stern action against such plants.

The city has reported a GBS outbreak with as many as 166 cases reported across the state. Most of the cases have been reported in clusters in Dhayari, Kirkatwadi, Nanded and Sinhagad Road areas, among others.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said, the health officials, along with the water department, are monitoring the water sources in these areas. Water samples are taken daily and sent to the laboratory for testing to check if there is any contamination. “Contaminated water can cause gastroenteritis and other health issues. Citizens should boil and cool drinking water before consumption and eat hygienically prepared food,” she said.

Nandkishor Jagtap, head of PMC water supply department, said, “All these 19 RO plants have been sealed until further orders are issued.”

“Once the SOPs are prepared, they will be asked to complete the compliance only after which they will be allowed to operate. The decision has been taken in the public interest as it poses a serious public health hazard,” he said.

He, further, added people can boil drinking water as an alternative. Also, we are distributing mediclore to citizens which can be put inside the drinking water for disinfection. “This would not lead to any water shortage as PMC is providing water using tankers in these areas,” said.