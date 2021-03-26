Pune gets another week to check Covid March to avoid lockdown

Pune: Pune has got another week to make serious efforts to bring down Covid tally, failure to which will lead to lockdown, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar after reviewing the situation in the city on Friday.

According to Pawar, if the situation doesn’t improve in Pune, there is no alternative but to resort to lockdown and decision pertaining to this will be taken on April 2.

“The situation in Pune is grim. I am making the last appeal to all, including residents, to follow the Covid norms. If the graph of Covid tally refuses to move upward, we have to resort to lockdown,” said Pawar.

It’s been more than a month since Pune is put under restrictions such as night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, capping crowd inside restaurants and bars and prohibiting social and political gatherings.

The administration has extended closure of schools and colleges till April 30 while keeping all other restrictions in place.

To a question on how the administration expects to change within a week when people have stared following norms, Pawar said an additional week has been given so that people will prepare themselves for stricter curbs.

“We are trying to create an atmosphere so that people will stock essential commodities at home. We are preparing their mentality for stricter curbs,” said Pawar.

On Thursday, Pune district reported 6,426 cases with 20 deaths, a slight dip compared to Wednesday when 6,754 cases were registered.

With daily caseload crossing the 5,000-mark over the past one week, Pune is reporting highest number of cases across the country with daily positivity rate above 25 per cent.