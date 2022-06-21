Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune gets first monsoon spell
pune news

Pune gets first monsoon spell

Pune city reported its first monsoon spell on Monday which is likely to continue till the end of this week, according to the weather department officials
Rains lashed Sukhasagar nagar, Katraj and other areas on Monday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune city reported its first monsoon spell on Monday which is likely to continue till the end of this week, according to the weather department officials. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall activity over the state is likely to pick up pace from Monday due to moisture incursion towards the state from Arabian Sea started on Sunday evening.

Till 3 pm on Monday, Shivajinagar reported 0.5 mm rainfall, Lohegaon traces of rainfall, Chinchwad no rainfall and Magarpatta 0.5 mm rainfall.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD Pune, said huge moisture incursions can be seen from Arabian Sea side with westerly winds.

“There are isobars which are slowly packing and generating pressure gradient force over Arabian Sea, off Maharashtra coast. Because of this, parts of central Maharashtra, including Pune district and city, are likely to get good rains in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

He said light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for Pune city on Monday and June 22.

“After June 22, monsoon activity may lead to moderate or more rainfall in city limits. At ghat regions we have already given a heavy rainfall warning. With rains in the city, day and night temperature will be pleasant,” said Kashyapi.

RELATED STORIES

Till Monday, Pune city has reported a rainfall deficit of 73.2 millimetres in June itself. Pune district still has a deficiency of 67 per cent, according to IMD.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP