Pune gets seven new DCPs

PUNE The state government has effected the transfer of two deputy commissioners of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate and six others attached to the city police commissioner.

DCP Ippar Manchak Dnyoba posted as PCMC DCP ( Zone I) has been transferred as SP (CID), Nashik while DCP ( Zone II ) Anand Bhoite has been transferred as Baramati additional superintendent of police .

Also, police officials Sandeep Singh Gill, Smartna Patil, Shashikant Borate, Vikrant Deshmukh, Suhail Sharma, Vijay Magar and Amol Zende have been posted as new deputy commissioners.

DCP (traffic ) Rahul Srirame, DCP ( EOW and Cyber Cell ) Bhagyashree Navtake, DCP ( Zone I )Priyanka Narnaware, DCP ( Zone V ) Namrata Patil and DCP ( Zone II) Sagar Patil have been transferred out of the city commissionerate.