Pune hooch tragedy: CID identifies 20 more suspects, forms five teams to track them down

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) probing the Pune hooch tragedy that claimed several lives last month has identified around 20 more suspects and formed five teams to trace and arrest them, officials said on Tuesday. Additional charges are likely to be invoked against them as the investigation progresses. (HT)

The CID’s Pune unit, which took over the investigation into the spurious liquor case, is working to uncover the wider network involved in the manufacture, supply and distribution of the illicit alcohol that led to multiple deaths and hospitalisations.

“During the interrogation of the arrested accused, we identified 20 more suspects linked to the case,” a CID officer associated with the investigation said.

Officials said the newly identified suspects were allegedly part of the supply chain that distributed the spurious liquor across Pune district. Additional charges are likely to be invoked against them as the investigation progresses.

So far, 11 accused have been arrested in connection with the case and court has remanded all of them to police custody till June 10.

The CID is also recording witness statements and scrutinising call detail records (CDRs) to establish the conspiracy and trace the network behind the illicit liquor racket.

The department has set up two assistance centres — one at the Dapodi police chowky on the old Pune-Mumbai Road and another at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Zonal Office No. 4 near Bhaji Mandai in Hadapsar — for citizens to give information related to deaths caused by the consumption of spurious liquor.

The tragedy unfolded between May 26 and May 28 in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. According to the CID, consumption of illicit liquor mixed with poisonous chemicals led to the deaths of 16 people in Dapodi and four in Hadapsar, taking the toll to 20. Several others were hospitalised after consuming the toxic liquor.