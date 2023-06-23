Man posing as RAW officer arrested in Ahmednagar

Pune: The Ahmednagar Police Local Crime Branch (LCB) along with the Military Intelligence unit of Southern Command arrested an impostor posing as a (Research and Analysis Wing) RAW intelligence officer who was picked up near Professor Colony Chowk in the Savedi area in Ahmednagar on Thursday.

The local police stated that Superintendent Rakesh Ola had received information about the accused in possession of a fake identity card along with a government department symbol and some incriminating documents.

Following the crucial information, LCB chief Dinesh Aher and military intelligence officials attached to the Southern Command conducted a detailed verification of the accused and laid a trap. Ahmednagar SP had formed special teams to nab the accused.

The impostor has been identified as Santosh Rathod (35), a native of Divate in Shevgaon tehsil of the district.

According to Ahmednagar police, when quizzed about where he worked with the army, Rathod told them that he worked with the RAW intelligence department of the government and showed the investigators an ID card.

The officials conducted a verification of the identity document and found it to be fake. Rathod later admitted that he had prepared those bogus documents to lure aspirants who wanted to join the army.

A case under IPC 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), 465 (Forgery), 170 (Personating a public servant ) and 171 (Wearing garb or carrying a token used by public servant with fraudulent intent ) has been lodged against Rathod at Topkhana Police Station.

The police seized his mobile phone estimated to be worth ₹10,000, government insignia bearing ID card, bogus documents, Aadhaar card and voters ID card from his possession.

The accused holds an MA degree besides having a B Ed degree.

