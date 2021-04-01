Pune inoculates 57,583 in one day as surge in Covid cases continues

PUNE Pune district created a new record on Thursday, inoculating 57,583 beneficiaries in the district, though short of the one lakh target set by the administration.

In the city limits, under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a total of 19,717 beneficiaries were given the jab on Thursday, in a smooth vaccination process, with most opting for online registration, while a few walked-in. The high number of vaccinations offers hope as the city reports a massive Covid surge with the positivity rate hovering around 30%.

The Pune district administration had made ample preparations by increasing the total centres to 405 on March 26, as vaccination for everyone above the age of 45 began in Pune, as part of the national policy. In the district, the previous highest number was 38,483 persons vaccinated on March 25.

“Of the 19,717 vaccinated today, as many as 14,977 were above the age of 60 or between the ages of 45 and 59 years. There is no separate data for those who were above the age of 45 without comorbidities. On Thursday, PMC had 108 centres, which is the highest number of vaccination centres so far. Also, 19,717 is the maximum number of beneficiaries till date,” said Dr Ashish Bharti, Chief of the Health department at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Dr Sonam Taktagde, medical officer at the PMC- run Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, said that the turnout of beneficiaries is normal.

“We have not received any beneficiaries without comorbidities, as the system has not been updated so far. It is likely to take a day or two. However, since morning we have continued to inoculate regular beneficiaries,” said Dr Taktagde.

Poonam Jha, 53-years old, was waiting for her jab at a government centre.

“I have booked for on-site registration and the process was done smoothly. There were no glitches,” said Jha.

Dr Rajashree Patil, medical officer at the PMC-run Kamla Nehru Hospital, said that 100 beneficiaries without comorbidities had taken the jab since the morning.

“A total of 300 patients have taken the jab since morning and 100 of them were without comorbidities. The response from beneficiaries is good. There are no glitches in registering. The whole process has been smooth,” said Dr Patil.

Kapoli Rana, a 49-year-old beneficiary at Kamla Nehru Hospital, said that she was very happy to receive the jab on the first day of the rollout.

“My son is in Class 10 and my daughter works. We were very happy when the government declared that above the age of 45 will get the jab. And so on the first day I got my first dose,” said Rana.

Dr Mukund Penurkar, managing director of Sanjeevan Hospital, said that beneficiaries on Thursday were twice more than usual.

“We have received permission to inoculate beneficiaries above the age of 45 years and many have come to take the jab,” said Dr Penurkar.

NCP Member of Parliament Supriya Sule tweeted: “Pune district vaccinated 57583 today. It is 50% rise over the previous best which itself was highest in the state…”