International fliers denied access to lounge at Pune airport

In a rather baffling development, access to the lounge area at the Pune International Airport has been restricted only to domestic fliers.

International travellers have reported the issue to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), hoping for a quick solution.

“Travelling from Pune to Dubai by SpiceJet. Surprised to know lounge access is available only for domestic fliers and international passengers don’t have access. Request to resolve urgently on top priority,” Tweeted Shamshuddin S Kazi, a passenger.

The airport has international connectivity with Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok. While a large number of passengers travel on these international flights, they may have to face the disappointment of not getting access to the only lounge at the airport.

“I travelled to Dubai from Pune airport last week and it was surprising that the international flight passengers were not allowed to access the lounge inside the airport terminal building,” said Vipul Alekar a frequent flyer from Pune.

While responding to the passenger’s complaint AAI Pune in its statement said, “We have noted your feedback and regret the inconvenience caused. Please note that this is an interim arrangement, and we shall soon be moving all International flights to the New Terminal building which will have a full-fledged SHA with Lounge access.”

