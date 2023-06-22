Owner of Irani Cafe arrested for alleged harassment

Pune: The police on Tuesday arrested Sayyed Mohammad Reza Ahmad Dekhanpur, owner of popular Irani Cafe, following accusations of mental and physical harassment by his wife, said officials on Wednesday.

Irani Cafe on Prabhat Road in Pune.

According to the complaint, the 36-year-old woman alleged that her husband demanded ₹9 crore for granting her the custody of their son.

Bhausaheb Pathare, senior inspector, Wanowrie police station, said, “We made the arrest based on probe after receiving the complaint on Saturday. The court granted Dekhanpur three-day police custody.”

According to Pathare, the complainant received a notice from the family court last month for the custody of their son. She alleged that her husband demanded ₹9 crore to withdraw the notice. Dekhanpur is the owner of Iran Cafe chain which has 11 outlets across the city.

The complainant alleged that she faced physical and mental harassment from the accused who used to lock her in a room and beat her. She said that Dekhanpur confiscated their son’s passport and other documents.

A case against the accused has been registered at Wanowrie police station under Sections 498 (A), 323, 504, 506, 107, and 112 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

