Pune likely to experience 4°C drop in temperature till Feb 9

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) weekly forecast, Pune city is likely to experience a four degrees Celsius drop in temperature from the next 24 hours. The temperature will continue to be low till February 9 after which the city is likely to experience a marginal increase in temperature. Pune city is likely to witness clear skies in the coming days as the city will also receive cool winds from the northern states. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune said that the western disturbance formed in northern India has moved slightly towards the east and formed an induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Also, there are strong jet streams over northern India. These weather systems led to an increase in humidity in Maharashtra. As a result, the temperature rose above normal level in many areas of the state. However, from February 5 onwards, the state is likely to receive the northern cool winds, resulting in a significant reduction in minimum temperature,” Apte said.

Pune city is likely to witness clear skies in the coming days as the city will also receive cool winds from the northern states. From February 5, there will be a significant reduction in temperature, and the city is likely to experience a four degrees Celsius drop in minimum temperature, Apte said.

After a cold spell for at least four to five days, the temperature might increase again. From February 9, there will be a change in wind direction and relatively warm winds from the southeastern part of the country will likely make a strong impact in Pune and Maharashtra. As per the model forecasts, there will be a marginal increase in temperature in Pune from February 9, Apte said.

Meanwhile, IMD’s monthly weather forecast highlights that this year, there will be above normal temperatures for the most part in February. Similarly, experts have suggested that the upcoming cold spell is likely to be the last such spell in the state. As the El Nino condition prevails over India, the temperature is unlikely to drop thereafter and will continue to be on the higher side of normal temperature.

On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar while the maximum temperature was recorded as 33.5 degrees Celsius. Both these temperatures were above normal level by 2.5 degrees Celsius.

While most of the state is logging temperatures above normal levels, the Vidarbha division is recording a drop in minimum temperature and many areas have recorded minimum temperatures below normal level. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Buldhana (11.3 degrees Celsius) while the highest temperature was recorded in Santacruz, Mumbai (35.7 degrees Celsius).