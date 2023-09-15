Pune likely to experience widespread rainfall this weekend

With the state experiencing active monsoon conditions again, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for light to isolated moderate rainfall for the next three days in Pune and other districts of Maharashtra. The northern part of the state will experience more rainfall in the coming days, IMD officials said.

The IMD has forecast a gradual increase in rainfall over the next three to four days in Pune. Pune city has been issued a yellow alert on September 15. After that, rainfall will increase in the city and orange alerts have been issued for September 16 and 17. Accordingly, the city is likely to experience widespread good rainfall over the weekend. Thereafter, a slight reduction in rainfall is forecast by the IMD and a yellow warning has been issued for September 18. According to weather experts, the active spell will help reduce rainfall deficiency in Maharashtra to some extent, especially in the districts in north Maharashtra that will benefit more in the upcoming active monsoon conditions.

Vaishali Khobragade, meteorologist from the Weather Forecasting Division, IMD Pune, said, “A low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area, and now lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts. It is likely to move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days. A trough runs from northeast Rajasthan to the centre of the well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts across northwest Madhya Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. The monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position. Under the influence of these systems, Maharashtra is likely to experience active monsoon conditions till September 17.”

A yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall has been issued for the next 24 hours in three districts across the Konkan and Goa sub-division, three across Madhya Maharashtra, nine across Marathwada, and five across Vidarbha. Four districts in the Vidarbha sub-division, including Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gondia and Gadchiroli, have been issued an orange alert for moderate to heavy rainfall whereas six districts have not received any rainfall alert for the next 24 hours.

On September 16, at least 13 districts in the state have been issued an orange alert for moderate to heavy rainfall. While the rest of the districts have been issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall. The entire state is likely to experience good rainfall on September 16, accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated areas. On September 17, rainfall activity is likely to be subdued in Vidarbha and a few districts in the Marathwada region. While Konkan and Goa and part of Madhya Maharashtra will continue to experience good rainfall. Light rainfall will be experienced in some districts in the Marathwada division.

