Pune man arrested for betting on India-Pakistan cricket match

The crime branch unit 3 of the Pune city police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly running a betting racket in the city during the India-Pakistan cricket match.

The accused bookie has been identified as Shripad Yadav (24), a resident of Akurdi.

Police said, when crime branch officers were patrolling in Kothrud region, they got a tip-off that the accused was standing near Demora pub. Police laid a trap and arrested him.

During the technical analysis, it was confirmed that he was accepting betting on the India-Pakistan T20 match of Asia Cup on Sunday. A case was registered under the relevant sections, said police.

Police said Yadav was arrested in the past for running a betting racket in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area