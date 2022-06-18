Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune man arrested for multiple thefts

Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A team of crime branch officials on Friday arrested a person for multiple house thefts.

The accused has been identified as Rohan Biru Sontakke, a resident of Ganpati Matha Warje-Malwadi. Goods worth 4.75 Lakh have been seized from him, said police officials.

When a team of unit three of the crime branch were investigating burglary cases registered at Sinhagad road, Kothrud, Kondhwa, they received information that Sontakke will arrive in Kothrud to sell gold ornaments. The police intercepted him there and took him in for questioning, where he admitted to committing burglaries and stolen motorcycles as well.

He admitted his involvement in seven cases registered at Kothrud, Sinhagad road police station.Gold and Silver ornaments and three motorcycles of 4.75 Lakh and cash was seized from him.He admitted during questioning .

The police action was taken by a team of police officials including Senior police inspector Anita More, police sub inspector Ajit Patil and other police staff.

