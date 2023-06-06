Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man arrested for raping minor girl in Ghorpadi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2023 12:25 AM IST

The accused repeatedly molested and sexually assaulted the minor between June 1 and June 4, police said

Pune city police have arrested a 35-year-old man for raping a 9 year-old-girl residing next to his house in Ghorpadi.

Hailing from the same neighbourhood, the victim often visited the accused’s house. The accused is said to have lured the girl to his home before committing the heinous act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s parents with the Mundhwa police, the accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Pocso Act.

The accused repeatedly molested and sexually assaulted the minor between June 1 and June 4, police said.

Hailing from the same neighbourhood, the victim often visited the accused’s house. The accused is said to have lured the girl to his home before committing the heinous act. According to the police, the accused threatened to kill the girl if she reveal the incident to anyone.

The victim somehow gained courage and informed her parents about the incident. Immediately after, the girl’s parents approached the Mundhwa police station and filed a complaint against the accused.

