 Pune man attempts to die by suicide over police inaction - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Pune man attempts to die by suicide over police inaction

Pune man attempts to die by suicide over police inaction

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 10:22 PM IST

Shukrawar Peth Police Chowki officials claimed of telling Attar to visit another police station as his residence did not fall under their jurisdiction. While leaving the police chowki, Attar tried to slit his throat by using a blade

In a second such incident in recent times, a 31-year-old porter harmed self citing frustration over alleged police inaction regarding his complaint filed at Shukrawar Peth Police Chowki.

According to the police, Attar and his wife had heated arguments over the former’s alcohol addiction and behaviour. After his wife left his home, he approached the police chowki and filed a complaint regarding his partner. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The complainant has been identified as Jamir Salim Attar (31) of Lashkar area.

According to the police, Attar and his wife had heated arguments over the former’s alcohol addiction and behaviour. After his wife left his home, he approached the police chowki and filed a complaint regarding his partner.

Shukrawar Peth Police Chowki officials claimed of telling Attar to visit another police station as his residence did not fall under their jurisdiction. While leaving the police chowki, Attar tried to slit his throat by using a blade. Cops rushed him to the Sassoon General Hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

Prashant Bhasme, senior inspector, Faraskhana Police Station, said, “We found out that the couple is not legally married and the woman does not want to live with him because of his addition. The woman stays at Parvati.”

Meanwhile, a man had recently set himself on fire in front of Wagholi Police Station over alleged negligence of police towards his complaint over a parking issue. He later died of severe burn injuries.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

