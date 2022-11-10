Pune: Man stabs girlfriend over refusing to marry him

A man killed his friend by stabbing her with knife after she refused to marry him, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shewta Ranawade (22) a resident of Aundh. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 2:30 pm in Sidharthnagar area of Aundh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the deceased and the accused were in a relationship since the last few years and decided to get married. However, the girl later refused his proposal, which led the accused to stab her.

Rajkumar Waghchoure, senior police inspector at Chaturshringi police station said, “They both had decided to get married, but the girl denied his proposal. The parents also tried to convince the girl, but she refused.”

According to police, the girl studied in Pune and the accused resided in Maval but would frequently visit Aundh.

The police conducted a spot visit and began investigation. Considering the gravity of the incident, the Chaturshringi Police have prepared four special teams to nab the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused under charges of murder at Chaturshringi police station and further investigation is underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}