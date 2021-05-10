Pune market faces shortage of Konkan Alphonso, traders say price unlikely to come down

The supply of Alphonso mangoes from Konkan has almost been reduced by 40 per cent to 50 per cent this year and the rates are still higher than usual and unlikely to come down, according to traders.

According to the APMC officials, currently 2,000-2,500 boxes are coming in daily in the Pune market which is far less than the normal supply during this time of the year.

Traders claim that the rates are unlikely to come down as the Devgad mango season will be over in 3-4 weeks and the supply may not improve in the required proportion. From the beginning of this year’s season, the demand has dominated the supply of Ratnagiri mango.

“The supply is low, and the rates are still high for a box of mangoes from Konkan. Currently, around 2,000-2,500 boxes are coming in daily in the market. Each year the supply is more than double during this time of year. This year the supply has come down to almost 50 per cent. Akshya Trutiya is delayed almost by a month this year. The chances are less that the supply would increase before Akshay Trutiya. Monday was the day when more boxes were expected as the mangoes require 3-4 days to ripe before they can be consumed,” said Baba Bibawe, head of fruit market department, Market Yard Pune.

As the supply is lower than the demand, the rates of mangoes produced in Konkan areas of Ratnagiri and Devgad are still high.

“Each year during this season 8,000-10,000 boxes of mangoes from Ratnagiri and Devgad arrived in the market daily. Now, only up to 3,000 boxes are coming into the market. Last year, in this season the cost of one box of 4-7 dozen mangoes was around ₹1,000- ₹1,500. But this year the same box costs around ₹1,500- ₹3,000. Karnataka mango is available in ample quantity, a box of two dozen costs around ₹350 ₹700. Mangoes were expensive during the time of Gudi Padwa. Now, Aksay Trutiya is this week, but the shortage supply and high cost has continued,” said Yuvraj Kachi, mango trader in Market Yard Pune.

Vilas Bhujbal, president - Market yard commission agents claimed that the rates are unlikely to go down as the Konkan mango season is coming to an end in next few weeks.

“Karnataka mango is available, but the supply is lesser than last year. The rates are unlikely to go down now as the season is coming to an end. The demand is still there, families at least buy one box as per their budget. Currently, hotels, juice centres are closed due to curbs. That’s why, the demand is comparatively less. If these establishments had been open, the demand would have increased exponentially and the rates would have gone much higher than the present rates,” said Bhujbal.

The export of mangoes has continued this season. Officials in the Maharashtra State agricultural marketing board said that export in the USA may begin after May 14th.

“Last year, the export to America didn’t happen. This year, discussions are going on. Now the major problem is the availability of flights. Export in Europe, Middle East, Japan has been going on,” said Bhaskar Patil, deputy general manager of the Konkan division- Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Box

1) Rate of Konkan Mangoes

Retail ₹800- ₹900 per dozen

Wholesale – ₹1500- ₹3000 for a box of 4-7 dozen

2) Rate of Karnataka Mangoes

Retail ₹300- ₹400 per dozen

Wholesale- ₹500 to ₹800 for 3 dozen

3) Rates of other mangoes

* Payari ₹500 to ₹600 for 4 dozen and 5 dozen

Crate – ₹30- ₹40/kg

* Lalbaug- ₹20- ₹30/kg

* Badam – ₹25- ₹40/kg

* Totapuri – ₹20- ₹25/kg

* Mallika – ₹30- ₹40/kg

