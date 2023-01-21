Pune may see cloudy weather from Jan 27

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to very light rainfall over Marathwada and Vidarbha from January 27 – February 2. Pune is likely to experience cloudy weather during this time.

KS Hosalikar, head of IMD, Pune, said precipitation is observed over northern India and adjoining central India due to western disturbance.

On Saturday, Aurangabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 10.7 degrees Celsius while Pune saw a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius.

The forecast released by IMD shows that the maximum temperature for Pune is likely to be in the range of 30 to 31 degrees Celsius from January 21 to January 27 while the minimum temperature is likely to increase from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius during this period.

Western disturbance is characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East approaching a region and changing the wind direction. The chilly northwesterly winds from the mountains stop blowing, leading to an increase in temperatures.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said, “Due to the interaction between northerly winds and winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal over Madhya Pradesh and northern central Maharashtra, light to very light rains are predicted over Vidharbha and Marathwada from January 26 onwards. During this time Pune too is likely to remain cloudy.”