pune news

Pune may see fewer Covid curbs next week

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has hinted more Covid lockdown relaxations in the coming week
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that Pune may see fewer Covid curbs next week. (HT)

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has hinted more Covid lockdown relaxations in the coming week. After the weekly Covid review meeting on Friday in Pune, Pawar said the decisions related to more relaxations would be taken in the next week’s meeting in consultation with people’s representatives and officials.

Though most of the Covid curbs have been eased, theatres and multiplexes remain closed and restaurants and bars are allowed to operate till 10 pm.

“Covid situation is under control now. We were cautious this time as a spike in Covid cases was reported after the Ganesh Visarjan,” said Pawar.

Pawar suggested that colleges could be reopened with fully vaccinated staff and students. “College students are above 18 years. If they are fully vaccinated and the Covid situation is under control by the first week of October then colleges could be restarted in phases,” said Pawar. He said that swimming pools would now be reopened for fully vaccinated people. The minister emphasised the use of masks and instructed authorities to strictly implement the Covid preventive norms.

‘Will request Centre to reduce 84-day gap between two vaccine doses’

Ajit Pawar said that after consultation with the state cabinet, a request would be made to the Centre to reduce the gap of 84 days between the two doses of Covishield. He said that with increase in vaccine availability the dose gap could be reduced.

“Many are facing problems logging into the portal before completion of 84 days. Healthcare and frontline workers took the second dose after 28 days of the first vaccine. In some districts vaccine doses are available but beneficiaries’ turnout is less. Earlier, when the vaccine supply was less, the gap between two doses was increased,” said Pawar.

