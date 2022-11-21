Pune: Measles outbreak has parents worried

After the measles outbreak in parts of Maharashtra, parents are wary of sending their young kids to schools. However, health officials have assured that the spread is limited only to a few pockets.

Anita Salve, mother of a six-year-old boy says offline schools are ideal for children, but such viral infections have parents like her worried.

“Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has eased out, diseases like measles are a threat to children. My son is vaccinated, but I’m still a bit sceptical to send him to school. School authorities are assuring that all precautions and advisories are issued. But the situation is scary for kids,” Salve said.

Another parent, Sangeeta Kulkarni, shared similar concerns.

“Health department officials are noting that the spread is curtailed, but not all kids are compliant with taking precautions. It is also difficult to maintain social distance at a tender age. In such a situation, parents are concerned about the potential outbreak in the other parts of the state,” said Kulkarni.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer with the health department said that the spread is confined to certain areas.

“It is unlikely that the spread will affect other parts of the state owing to sound vaccination coverage. Measles can be avoided by taking vaccination, and a maximum number of children should be covered under the routine inoculation program,” Dr Awate said.

In addition to the medical advisories, even schools are taking precautions. Major Girish Kumar (retd), chief safety and security officer of Lighthouse Learning, said that in India, the MMR vaccine generates immunity against measles, mumps, and Rubella.

“We have advised parents to avoid sending their kids to pre-school in case of symptoms such as cough, runny nose, high fever, or red eyes to stop the contagious viral infection spreading at the premises. Coughing etiquette and hand hygiene are maintained in our preschools. In addition, classrooms and play equipment are regularly disinfected and sanitised,” Kumar maintained.

