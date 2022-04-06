Pune melts as mercury levels breach 40°C, high day temps to continue till April 8
PUNE On Wednesday, for the first time this summer, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city too reported day temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius.
Lohegaon on Wednesday reported a day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius; Pashan 40.3 degrees Celsius; Chinchwad 41.5 degrees Celsius; Lavale 40.9 degrees Celsius; and Magarpatta 40.8 degrees Celsius according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that high day temperatures are likely to continue till April 8. “Maximum temperatures were 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in many parts of Vidarbha and around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra and Marathwada,” said Kashyapi.
He added that central Maharashtra will continue to experience a heat wave situation till April 8. “In Vidarbha, heat wave conditions are likely to continue till April 10. Marathwada may experience dry day conditions. However, parts of Konkan and Goa may receive isolated rainfall,” said Kashyapi.
The day temperatures are likely to be around 40 to 41 degrees Celsius in many parts of Pune city.
“For Shivajinagar, day temperature may touch 41 degrees Celsius in the next few days. Chinchwad is likely to continue to report day temperatures of around 41s degree Celsius. Day temperatures may reduce by one to two degrees Celsius after April 9 but the drop will not be significant. The drop will not be more than 39 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.
The highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was reported at Akola on Wednesday.
BOX
Chinchwad 41.5°C
Lavale 40.9°C
Magarpatta 40.8°C
Pashan 40.3°C
Shivajinagar: 40.1°C
Lohegaon 40.1°C
-
