Pune Metro begins rainwater harvesting and beautification of road median

With metro work currently underway, rainwater harvesting and beautification of medians across the city was difficult. Now, the Maha-Metro has taken up this responsibility as work of the elevated line is almost complete.

The Pune Metro has two lines- the 33.2 km long stretch from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) station to Swargate station (Line 1) and Vanaz station to Ramwadi station (Line 2) which is 25km, which is the elevated stretch.

The work on beautification of the medians is underway from PCMC to Khadki, Vanaz to Garware, PCMC to Civil Court, and RTO to Ramwadi, as the pillars of these stations were constructed around the medians. The medians are being painted and fresh soil is being added for plantation of shrubs.

The Maha-Metro is also taking measures for rain water harvesting. This harvesting system will catch rainwater that falls through the pillars and viaducts. This water will then be brought down to the settling chamber and will later be released into the soil through the fitter and borewell. The distance between two pillars in 25-30 metres and the viaduct is 8 metres wide and 25km long.

The beautification has also been planned along the lines of traffic islands so that there is no financial burden on the Pune Metro. While executing the beautification work, Pune Metro has decided to do it on a cost-neutral basis. Metro had floated tenders for the same.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro said, “Pune Metro is committed to environmental conservation. Pune has a large number of trees and most areas are covered by dense vegetation. In line with this, Metro has taken up rainwater harvesting and beautification of the medians. This will add to the beauty of the city.”