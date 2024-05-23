Pune Metro gets PMC notice for unauthorised excavation on Satara Road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a notice and imposed fine on Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) for digging Satara Road without permission for underground extension of the Pune Metro connecting Swargate to Katraj. Besides soil testing at the stretch, tender has also been floated to engage a design consultant for the architectural and tunnel ventilation system of the Pune Metro underground project. (HT FILE)

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer, PMC road department, said, “We have imposed a fine of ₹6,000 per square feet as per rule. Maha-Metro had submitted an application seeking permission to dig road.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said, “We have started soil testing on the stretch and are yet to receive the PMC notice.”

Besides soil testing at the stretch, tender has also been floated to engage a design consultant for the architectural and tunnel ventilation system of the Pune Metro underground project. Pits are dug up every 100 metres from Panchami Hotel to Bharati Vidyapeeth stretch of the five-kilometre-long and 60-metre-wide Satara Road for soil testing. The testing determines whether the soil is suitable for the proposed construction.

While the 5.4-kilometre Swargate to Katraj underground metro extension project proposal was approved by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in September 2021 and approved by the state government in April 2022, it is pending with the central government.

The Maha-Metro has prepared a detailed project report for the corridor. The project costs ₹3,668 crore with the state government contributing ₹891 crore, PMC ₹655 crore, and the state seeking ₹300 crore from the Centre. Pune Metro plans to secure ₹1,803 crore through soft loans.

The extended underground stretch of the Pune Metro from Swargate to Katraj will benefit the residents of Padmavati, Gul Tekdi, Market Yard, Dhankavdi, Bibwewadi, Balajinagar, Sainathnagar, Katraj and Ambegaon.