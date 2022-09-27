Pune Metro installs CBTC signalling system for passenger, train safety

Pune Metro has installed a Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system for passenger and train safety. With this system, it will be possible to operate a train every two minutes and still maintain a safe distance between each train.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation managing director, Brijesh Dixit, said, “In CBTC system, the position, speed, location, timing and other important information of the train will be continuously communicated and updated by the on-board computer on the train, Train Control and Management System (TCMS) with other trains running on the tracks and Zonal Control Centre through radio communication.”

A Metro official said, “The information of a train will be continuously received by the train running ahead and the train running behind it. As a result of such features, two trains can never approach or hit each other. If for some reason a train stops, the train behind it will automatically stop at a safe distance.”

Information regarding the exact location of the train will be communicated to all the Zonal Control Centres and TCMS systems of all trains through the radio unit installed on the side of the tracks.

The official added, “The signalling and train control system in Pune Metro will be software-based. For its testing calibration and validity, the work of low-speed and high-speed train trials, and multiple train trials are being done in Vanaz and Nal stop sections. In the trial, three trains are run simultaneously.”

The purpose of the trial is to see whether the information of a train is properly transmitted and received by the trains running in front and behind. The trials conducted so far have been satisfactory.

Dixit added, “CBTC’s high-speed train trial is an important step towards the completion of Pune Metro. In a few months, Pune Metro will be operational from Garware College and Phugewadi to Civil Court. The safety and security of the commuters are of utmost importance and therefore CBTC and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) systems have been chosen for Pune Metro”.

BOX – BENEFITS OF CBTC SIGNALLING SYSTEM:

1. Even if the train operates every two minutes, it is possible to ensure utmost safety.

2. Full capacity utilisation of the Metro system with the maximum number of trains possible.

3. Passengers can get accurate train location and train timing updates to plan their journey ahead.

4. Automatic Train Protection (ATP) installed at the trackside along with Train Control and Management System (TCMS) will enable automatic movement of trains through Automatic Train Operation (ATO). Due to this, the train will run completely automatically. The train operator will only do the opening and closing of the train doors and other monitoring. Starting the train, accelerating it and stopping it at a scheduled spot on the platform will all be automated.