Pune Metro introduces ‘One Pune Vidyarthi Pass’ for students

In a bid to provide swift, secure and cashless transactions to students while reducing their travel- time and expenditure, the Pune Metro Thursday launched the ‘One Pune Vidyarthi Pass’. The pass will be operational from Friday. In an inaugural gesture, the Pune Metro is offering the first 10,000 such passes/cards free-of-cost on a ‘first-come, first-serve’ basis.

Powered by HDFC Bank’s National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) prepaid system, the card offers contactless transactions with fare calculations based on entry and exit taps, limited to ₹ 2,000 per transaction and up to 20 contactless transactions daily. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Powered by HDFC Bank’s National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) prepaid system, the card offers contactless transactions with fare calculations based on entry and exit taps, limited to ₹2,000 per transaction and up to 20 contactless transactions daily. For recharge or top-up, users can recharge their passes at Pune metro station counters, digital kiosks at metro stations, or online through the ‘One Pune Card’ customer portal.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director of Pune Metro, said, “The introduction of the ‘One Pune Vidyarthi Pass’ is a significant step forward, which aims to make commuting for students not only economical but also secure, comfortable and fast, enabling them to focus on their assignments/pursue their hobbies with the saved travel time. It’s more than just a travel solution; it’s a student’s best companion.”

After the inaugural offer, the ‘One Pune Vidyarthi Pass’ comes with transparent fees to ensure affordability and accessibility for students. The card issuance fee is set at ₹150 with an annual fee of ₹75.00 applicable. When loading or topping-up the card, a fee of 1.8% of the recharge value is charged, not exceeding ₹12. In case of card replacement or re-issuance, a fee of ₹150 is applicable. The pass offers the convenience of balance inquiry without any additional charge. It may be noted that all aforementioned fees and charges are exclusive of GST, and are subject to terms and conditions outlined by the Pune Metro Rail Project.

