Pune Metro launches QR code e-ticketing through WhatsApp

Towards better ticketing and seamless commuting, the Pune metro is in the process of introducing e-ticketing through WhatsApp. The online ticketing solution will offer commuters the convenience of booking their metro tickets on-the-go without having to wait at ticket counters.

Presently, the QR code e-ticket through WhatsApp is delivered at the TOM counter with the help of an operator and a digital kiosk. With the online solution, commuters will be able to initiate a WhatsApp chat by sending a message to the Pune metro phone number 9420101990 to initiate interactions with the chatbot or scan the QR code available at any metro station. In due course, direct ticket booking through a URL sent on WhatsApp ticketing (without having to visit the ticket counter/kiosk) will be implemented.

For those opting to visit the ticket counters/digital kiosks at metro stations, they can scan the dedicated WhatsApp QR code and receive e-tickets. Metro officials said that commuters will have to inform the TOM operator their destination along with the ticket type and amp, ticket count and process for payment, and the operator will ask commuters to choose between paper and WhatsApp tickets. Commuters will have to either scan the QR code or message the Pune metro official WhatsApp number to get the ticket. Once the message is sent, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on chat.

At present, all operational Pune metro stations have installed digital kiosks. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) metro station has installed three digital kiosks. Alternatively, for frequent travellers, the Pune metro has designed a Pune metro mobile app which is available on both android and IOS platforms.

Maha Metro managing director (MD) Brijesh Dixit said, “The Pune Metro’s new WhatsApp chatbot facility will provide commuters with easy and hassle-free travel. This new ticketing system will go a long way in helping citizens and it is also an environment-friendly, paperless ticketing solution. Pune metro believes in offering quick, safe, and comfortable travel to the citizens of Pune and visitors to the city. Pune metro urges people to use its WhatsApp chatbot service.”

