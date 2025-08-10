Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Pune Metro likely to extend to Uruli Kanchan

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 05:32 am IST

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said metro route be extended to Uruli Kanchan instead of stopping at Loni Kalbhor citing the city’s rising population and traffic issues

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the metro route be extended to Uruli Kanchan instead of stopping at Loni Kalbhor, citing the city’s rising population and traffic bottlenecks on the Pune–Solapur highway.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said metro route be extended to Uruli Kanchan instead of stopping at Loni Kalbhor citing the city’s rising population and traffic issues. (HT FILE)
“Planning should account for increasing urbanisation in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and corresponding infrastructure needs,” he said.

Currently, Pune’s metro covers 33 km, with another 33 km under construction.

The proposal forms part of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the Pune Metropolitan Region, submitted by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), which envisions 312 km of metro and metro-light corridors across the city by 2054.

The plan also calls for upgrades to road, bus rapid transit, cycling and pedestrian infrastructure.

Known for its BAIF research centre and agricultural base, Uruli Kanchan has been witnessing rapid urbanisation.

Officials say extending metro services here could ease congestion, boost regional connectivity and promote balanced growth in east Pune.

“We will study the feasibility of extending the route beyond Loni to Uruli Kanchan in phases. We will prepare a detailed project report (DPR). PMRDA will have to send a request to us after that, we will continue the procedure,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works) Pune Metro.

“This will benefit daily commuters and open up new opportunities for economic growth in the eastern corridor,” he said.

