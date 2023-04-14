Platform Pier Arm erection for metro line begins on Baner Road

Pune: Work on the Pune metro line 3 connecting the Information Technology (IT) hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar has gathered speed, with work on the viaduct and station pier building going on in full swing. On Thursday, one side of the Platform Pier Arm (PPA) of the proposed station on the metro line 3 was installed opposite Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA) on Baner Road, according to a statement issued by the Pune IT City Metro Limited. Each station pier will have two such arms for concourse and platform level. A year ago, on the same day (April 13), the first pier of the Pune metro line 3 had been set up at Ganeshkhind Road.

Work on Pune metro line 3 connecting Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar picks pace will installation of Platform Pier Arm on Baner Road. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The platform arm is a structural component holding the platform from where the metro service is accessible. Structurally, this has two parts namely the two branches of the cantilever on either side and the central portion (protruding longitudinally). Apart from their Geometry, the two parts also differ in terms of the nature of the forces that they resist and the profile of the cables.

There are many types of piers in a typical ‘metro mass transit system’. A series of piers constitutes the entire metro station. Generally, these are designed as huge, expanded, double portals. A singular pier is a unique type of station pier with freely hanging cantilevers branching from either side supporting the entire station like a tree. Station piers are the most critical piers that are designed for an elevated metro system in any city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune Metro line 3 is a ~23 km elevated metro line connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central business district of Shivajinagar.