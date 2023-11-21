Pune metro line 3 gets parking space at only 3 of 23 stations

PUNE: The Pune metro line 3 is struggling to acquire land for parking at the metro stations on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route. So far, it has managed to acquire land for parking at only three out of the total 23 metro stations on this route.

Rinaj Pathan, chief engineer of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said, “The Pune metro line 3 is passing through congested urban areas. We will try to provide small, on-street parking lots at the metro stations like the Hyderabad Metro. We are also planning to provide parking at three stations.”

“At the first metro station (Maan), we have enough space to provide car parking near the Megapolis circle. We are also discussing with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide amenity spaces for parking purposes. We need major parking space at the Shivajinagar metro station. We will get some space for parking but it will not be enough. There is no space on Ganeshkhind Road for parking purposes as it is the busiest road,” Pathan said.

“Actually, we were trying to acquire a mall located on Ganeshkhind Road that was lying idle. However, one of the private companies owning the mall started renovation. In Balewadi area, we are hoping for space for parking as the PMC has decided to build a multimodal hub. Besides that, we are working to provide the best last mile connectivity to passengers to avoid parking problems,” Pathan said.

The PMRDA Pune metro line 3 is being jointly executed by Tata Group’s Trill Urban Transport Private Limited (TUTPL) and Siemens. The 23 km metro line 3 is expected to be completed by March 2025 due to delays in land acquisition. According to officials however, nearly 45% of the work has been completed. Still, it has been a struggle acquiring land for parking at all the metro stations on metro line 3. While the aim is to provide last mile connectivity to the passengers, the PMRDA has acquired land for parking at only three (Maan, Balewadi and Shivajinagar) out of the total 23 metro stations on this route.

Civic activist Qaneez Sukhrani said, “The metro can’t make people stop using their own cars. Some folks will still use their cars to get to the metro stations and back home. It’s normal for people getting off the metro to need a way to reach their final destinations. It is natural that commuters disembarking will require transportation to their end destinations. So where will the feeder autos stand? Therefore, the metro should provide adequate parking space to passengers.”

“The Pune metro and metro line 3 are giving the same answer that they do not have land for parking which is a very strange answer. While planning the metro route, it is necessary to plan the space for parking. I think it is foolish to look for a parking space now that the metro has started. Now after the metro has started, no one will give strategic space for parking,” Sukhrani said.

According to Pune metro line 3 officials, they are anticipating transporting nearly 30,000 passengers per hour during peak hours; the metro line 3 aims to address traffic congestion between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. With a travel time of less than 40 minutes, the service will connect 23 stations, including Baner Road, Balewadi, Aundh, and Pune University.