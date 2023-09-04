PMRDA starts auction of dairy farm land located for metro

To raise funds for the metro project, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) recently began the process to monetise state government’s dairy farm land located near Old Pune-Mumbai highway. In 2019, the state cabinet had given three pieces of government land in Pune city to PMRDA as part of the funding for the proposed metro rail project from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

State government’s dairy farm land is located near Old Pune-Mumbai highway. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Ramdas Jagtap, PMRDA deputy collector said, “The state government has handed over land that was initially designated for government polytechnic, dairy development, and the police department to PMRDA. Out of which, we have initiated an e-auction process for dairy development land. The eight-acre land is located adjacent to the old Pune-Mumbai highway. We are expecting to raise over ₹500 crore from the e-auction.”

Instead of giving direct financial assistance of ₹1,200 crore, the state government has provided land to help raise funds for the PMRDA metro rail project.

“We have started clearing structures on this land. After raising funds from the auction, we will give it to Tata-Siemens joint venture that is developing the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro line. We will also auction Pune Rural Police department land,” said Jagtap.

In total, the state government provided 53.94 acres in response to PMRDA’s request, including 26 acres from the government polytechnic on Ganeshkhind Road, 17.64 acres from the dairy development department in Shivajinagar, and 10.3 acres from Pune Rural Police and wireless department. The estimated cost of the metro route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is ₹8,312 crore.

Meanwhile, PMRDA is working on the Metro Line 3 project, a 23.2 kilometre route from Mann village through Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. Around 40 per cent work is completed. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently reviewed the project and urged for its speedy completion. Additionally, PMRDA is building a double-decker flyover on Ganeshkhind Road as part of the Metro Line 3 project. It’s expected to be finished by November next year.

Once operational, the Metro will cover the 23.3 km distance from Mann metro depot to Civil Court in Shivajinagar in less than 40 minutes, significantly faster than the current hour-long road journey. The Metro Line 3 will have 23 stations, connecting places like Baner Road, Balewadi, Aundh, and Pune University. The project is being developed under a PPP model with an initial concession period of 35 years for the project implementing agency.