Pune Metro to operate till midnight during Ganesh festival

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar instructed Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials to run Metro rail service till midnight during last five days of Ganesh festival. “It will helpful for the devotees to visit pandals,” he said.

Currently, the Metro rail is operational between 6am and 10 pm every day.

Pawar and Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil were in the city on Monday where they held a review meeting ahead of the Ganesh festival.

Pawar said, “I have instructed the Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar to take steps to operate the metro rail till midnight during the Ganesh festival. It should run till midnight especially on the last five days of the Ganesh festival.”

Recently, Maha-Metro had extended the service from 7am in the morning to 6am after Patil and Pawar’s instruction as many citizens planning to board Deccan Queen Express had sought the renewed timings.

During the Ganesh festival this year which will be celebrated from September 19 to 28, the administration has announced relaxation in timings for loudspeakers till midnight on September 23, 24, 26, 27, and 28.

Also, from last year, the civic administration has given permission to pandals for five years instead of every year.

Pawar said, “All the Ganesh mandals have been given the permission for five years to install pandals. Even the state government has relaxed the sound limit till midnight for last five days.”

The issue to dhol tasha was also discussed during the meeting. “During the celebrations, necessary precautions should citizens should not be inconvenienced,” instructed Pawar.

Both Pawar and Patil instructed the mandals that they should take care that during festivals traffic should not be affected.

Patil said, “PMC should not apply the fees for the arch erected by the mandals in various parts of the city. And the administration should help the mandals to obtain the necessary permissions.”

Pawar also made it clear that there are no restrictions related to the height of Ganesh idol while installing it in pandals in the city.

