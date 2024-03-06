Pune Metro ridership expected to grow after extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, virtually inaugurated the 5.5 km stretch of Pune Metro from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi and virtually performed bhumi pujan of the 4.4 km stretch of Pune Metro from Pimpri to Nigadi. With this, the Vanaz to Ramwadi line of the Pune Metro linking the eastern part of Pune with the western part is complete, making it possible to travel a distance of over 14.5 km in just 36 minutes for ₹30. Areas such as Viman Nagar, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Kharadi, Vadgaon Sheri, and Talegaon will be benefitted. IT employees in Ramwadi too will find it easier to commute. Pune Metro authorities anticipate an increase of at least 15,000 passengers per day on account of the new route. Areas such as Viman Nagar, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Kharadi, Vadgaon Sheri, and Talegaon will be benefitted. (HT PHOTO)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, citizens and activists gathered in big numbers at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) metro station to witness the virtual inauguration by the Prime Minister. Among others, Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, who was present on the occasion, said, “The PCMC administration will extend the best possible support to the Maha-Metro to start the construction work (Pimpri to Nigadi stretch) as early as possible and complete it by the slated deadline.”

Shravan Hardikar, managing director (MD) of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) said, “The route from Ruby Hall Clinic station to Ramwadi station inaugurated by the Prime Minister has connected east Pune with west Pune. Citizens will get the benefit of long-distance travel and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) station to Nigadi station will be a natural extension of the Pune Metro route and will benefit residents of the area.”

“It will bring relief to office-goers and students from both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The service will be similar to other stretches. There will be a train every seven-and-a-half minutes during peak hours while a train will be available every 10 minutes during non-peak hours,” Hardikar said.

Additionally, stations such as Shivaji Nagar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Deccan Gymkhana, and Sambhaji Park will provide access to the central parts of the city. According to Hardikar, the new route is expected to boost the number of metro passengers by at least 15,000. Currently, around 60,000 passengers travel daily by the Pune Metro.

Apart from the Pune Metro route, the Prime Minister also flagged off metro railway services of the Kolkata Metro, Kochi Metro, Agra Metro, and Meerut-RRTS section.

Airport shuttle bus launched from Ramwadi metro station

Additionally, an air-conditioned ‘Airport Shuttle Bus’ service was launched from Ramwadi station to Pune Airport on Wednesday. The bus will cover a distance of 3.5 km at a fare of ₹10. This service, initiated in collaboration with the Pune Metro and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), will run every 25 minutes, making airport travel convenient for the citizens of Pune, Kothrud, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The halts include Hyatt Hotel, Wakefield IT Park, Sakore Nagar, Nexa Showroom, Viman Nagar lane no. 22, Viman Nagar lane no. 21, Symbiosis College Viman Nagar, and Chrome Mall Airport.

The inauguration of the ‘Airport Shuttle Bus’ service was led by MLA Sunil Tingre, former mayor Muralidhar Mohol, and former MLA Jagdish Mulik, with Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni waving the green flag.