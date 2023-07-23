Final safety checks complete, Maha-Metro gears up for launch of two sections

Pune: The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) team “successfully concluded” the final inspection of two crucial metro stretches on Saturday, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials said.

Pune Metro passenger services from Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court at Shivajinagar may become operational on August 1 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Pune to attend another programme. (HT FILE)

With final checks over, the eagerly awaited Pune Metro passenger services from Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court at Shivajinagar may become operational on August 1 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Pune to attend another programme.

As the inspection process is complete, Maha-Metro officials said they are expecting the safety compliance certificate in the forthcoming week that will validate safety and reliability norms of metro service on the two sections.

Already the works on viaduct and tunnels, among others, have been completed on the two stretches covering 12km. Atul Gadgil, director (operations), Maha-Metro, said, “We have completed all necessary works and ready for launching passenger services on the two stretches after receiving the CMRS certificate.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials are making efforts to expedite the metro project to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the city on August 1 to receive the Lokmanya Tilak award.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said, “Maha-Metro is prepared to accommodate the increasing passenger demand, besides committed to providing a world-class commuting experience.”

Maha-Metro officials said that the remaining sections between Ruby Hall Clinic station and Ramwadi station and Civil Court station to Swargate station will be completed by December 2023.

The new section between Phugewadi and Civil Court station is 6.9 km long having four stations. The Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic station section is 4.7 km long with seven stations with some of them being underground.

The new sections connect the important places of the city like Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station. The Deccan Gymkhana and Sambhaji Udyan stations will connect with the busy areas of Jungli Maharaj Road and Fergusson College Road.

The Ruby Hall Clinic station is near the Wadia College campus and will benefit student commuters. At Pune Railway station and Shivajinagar metro station, seamless integration has been done with Pune railways to help rail passengers.

The citizens visiting Pune RTO, District Court and Pune Municipal Corporation office will also be benefitted as metro stations are adjacent to these offices.

