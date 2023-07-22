Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro's Blue line services to be regulated tomorrow

Delhi Metro's Blue line services to be regulated tomorrow

ANI |
Jul 22, 2023 12:26 PM IST

"Train services will not be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations till 06:00 AM from the start of revenue service.

Metro Services on the Blue Line, i.e., Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will be regulated on Sunday morning owing to the scheduled maintenance work between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro Stations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

To inform commuters about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations (File)

In a press release issued on Friday, DMRC said, "To undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line (Line-3&4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on 23rd July 2023 (Sunday), train services on the Line will be regulated."

"Train services will not be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations till 06:00 AM from the start of revenue service. Hence, Barakhamba Road Metro station will remain closed till resumption of train services on this section i.e., up to 06:00 AM," the statement read.

In rest of the sections of Blue Line i.e., from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House to Noida City Centre/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available as per normal time table during this period.

"Till 06:00 AM, commuters on Blue Line, who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House Stations or vice versa are advised to de-board at respective stations and use Yellow & Violet lines (Vice versa) to reach Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk stations and continue their travel on Blue line," it added.

To inform commuters about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains and additional staff will also be deployed to facilitate the commuters.

Train services in Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section will start at 08:00 AM as per the routine Sunday time table. (ANI)

