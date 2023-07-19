Gurugram to form panel to tackle congestion near Metro stations

The district administration has formed a committee to curb traffic congestion around Metro stations, and improve last-mile connectivity by ensuring that auto drivers do not refuse passengers, especially after sundown. The decision was taken during the monthly district road safety meeting on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken during the monthly district road safety meeting on Wednesday. Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said they were getting numerous complaints that auto drivers park their vehicles on the road, leading to congestion and then turn away customers at will.

The team will visit the Metro stations and prepare a report based on which an action plan will be initiated and traffic officials will be asked to implement the suggestions, said officials.

Officials said Metro station gates across the city remain congested as cabs, autos and hawkers converge at these points and make it difficult for commuters to cross the stretch. Police have so far been unsuccessful in removing the bottlenecks from MG Road, Iffco Chowk, and Huda Metro station, said officials.

Yadav said they want to clear pedestrian ways encroached on by unauthorised street vendors near entry/exit of Metro stations. The objective is to ensure safe and smooth flow of pedestrians, intermediate mode of transports and general traffic, he said.

He said last-mile connectivity is also important and they want to ensure that all people returning via Metro reach their destinations safely. “The safety of commuters is our prime concern and any auto driver refusing customers during late hours will face action,” he said.

Yadav directed secretary, regional transport authority, and traffic assistant commissioner of police to inspect the spots and come up with solutions. “We have issued necessary guidelines regarding the development of a model road on Rajiv Chowk, Mu Chowk in Old City and the construction of slip roads from jail road traffic crossing to Bhuteshwar temple,” he said.

Schools violating surakshit school vahan policy to be sealed

Yadav, while reviewing cases related to surakshit school vahan policy, directed action against schools that were found repeatedly violating rules. “Many school buses were found without CCTV cameras, while others had tampered with the footage. No GPS was enabled on many buses and they were poorly maintained. The emergency doors were either broken or too easy to open . We also found that the first-aid kits had expired medicines and no checklist was prepared by schools. Also, the emergency numbers and school names were not mentioned on the rear of the bus, as stipulated,” he said.

The DC directed to seal schools that were repeatedly violating rules. “Some schools do not even reply to notices sent to them regarding violations,” he said.

The district administration will organise a seminar in which school principals and the transport in-charge will be called and informed about road safety.

During the meeting, the DC also directed the police to penalise school buses that are not following rules.

‘No honking’ zone

The committee also decided to declare a 20km stretch between Sirhaul border and Kherki Daula on NH-48 a “no honking” stretch.

Yadav directed the National Highways Authority of India officials to put up 200 signages on this stretch, declaring it a “no honking” zone. Apart from that, 10 hospital vicinities will also be declared as “no honking” zones. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has been given the responsibility of installing 10 signboards around these hospitals.

FIR against petrol pumps for blocking drain on NH-48

The officials said several complaints were received against petrol pumps and roadside eateries that they were seen throwing waste and soil into the drains near Rampura flyover on NH-48. “This ends up blocking the drainage network. Heavy quantity of soil and waste was found lying in drains recently after which directions were given to register an FIR against person(s) found illegally dumping waste in the drain. Directions has been given to station house officer of Manesar to register cases against such offenders,” said Yadav.

