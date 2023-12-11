Pune Metro to relocate pillars of Yerawada metro station entry-exit to ease traffic problems

After work on the Yerawada metro station’s entry-exit point was stopped following opposition from the locals who felt that the pillars had narrowed down the road and created a bottleneck, the Pune Metro has now decided to relocate the pillars of the entry-exit point and provide fresh access to Yerawada from behind. The Pune Metro will share the design with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) next week.

Vikas Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We have given the road design to the Pune Metro officials. They are making some changes and possibly creating alternate access to the Yerawada area to ease the traffic problem. We have already shown full support to the Pune Metro in finding solutions to the existing problem.”

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of the Maha Metro, which is executing the Pune Metro, said, “We have finalised the best possible option to resolve the problem. We will finalise the plan next week. There will be demolition of one pillar of the entry-exit point and relocation.”

The Yerawada metro station is an important metro station on the elevated Vanaz-Ramwadi metro route, and is located around 100 metres away from Parnakuti police station towards Gunjan Talkies. The Maha Metro has constructed the Yerawada metro station’s entry-exit point at the corner of the Pune-Ahmednagar Road, which is the main connecting road to Yerawada. After the Maha Metro completed 70% of the work on Yerawada metro station’s entry-exit point, locals took objection to the design and demanded that the entry-exit point be redesigned as it has created traffic congestion.

Following resistance from the locals and considering the traffic problem, the PMC gave the Pune Metro the option to demolish the pillars and relocate. Meanwhile, Pune Metro officials visited the site last month to work out different options to resolve the traffic problem. The PMC suggested that half of the stairs landing on the main road be removed and relocated to the other side.