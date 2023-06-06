PMRDA development plan likely to get state govt nod

The Development Plan (DP) for Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is likely to get a nod from the state government.

The DP is the long-term document which is made for the next twenty years. This is PMRDA’s first development plan. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Recently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the budget for PMRDA which is worth ₹1,926 crore for 2023-24. While approving the budget, Shinde promised to give a nod for the DP in June.

Shinde said, “DP preparation is in the last stage and once the administration will submit the report, we will approve it by June.”

PMRDA official on anonymity said, “While approving the budget Shinde asked to submit DP before June 20. We have done all the administrative processes. As Chief Minister is the president of PMRDA, we will submit the DP before him and the board of directors for approval. The hearing on suggestions and objections is complete. Even the technical committee had submitted its report to PMRDA on suggestion and objections.”

