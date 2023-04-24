PMC asks kin to submit documents to claim Covid aid

The Pune Municipal Commissioner has appealed to the kin of the deceased Covid-19 victims to complete the documentation in order to receive ex-gratia of ₹50, 000 from the state government. The Pune Municipal Commissioner has appealed to the kin of the deceased Covid-19 victims to complete the documentation in order to receive ex-gratia of ₹ 50, 000 from the state government. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As 498 petitions from Pune city are still pending primarily due to incomplete documentation, the PMC has urged the relatives to finish the forms within the next ten days so that the administration can process them further.

“The Maharashtra government has asked to give ₹50, 000 ex-gratia to the kins of Covid deaths,” stated PMC health official Bhagwan Pawar.

“While verifying the documents, we realised that 498 applications are incomplete, and need to be filled on an immediate basis,” he added.

To claim the ex-gratia amount, the kin of these applicants should fill out the documents on the www.mahacovid19relief.in website and log in by using their registered mobile number.

They can monitor the status of their application online and provide the necessary documentation.

In November 2021, the Maharashtra government declared ₹50,000 in financial compensation to kin or close relatives of persons who died due to Covid-19.

Pune was one of the worst-affected cities by the pandemic, and in December 2021, the PMC began accepting applications from the kin of Covid-19 fatalities.

The PMC received over 17,000 applications and transferred them to the district disaster management for clearance. Before transferring the claims to the state, the agency verified and sanctioned all the applications. The approved petitions were subsequently forwarded to the Centre for approval, which disbursed the ex-gratia.