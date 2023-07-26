Avoid parking vehicles at Mutha riversides: PMC

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) irrigation department has appealed to residents to not park vehicles on Mutha riversides mainly near Deccan area as water is likely to be released from the Khadakwasla dam in the coming days.

Several vehicles seen parked on Mutha riverside road near Shaniwarwada on Wednesday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

With catchment areas receiving good rains, the irrigation department released water from Khadakwasla dam on Tuesday. The officials said that water could be released from the dam on Wednesday also based on rainfall in catchment areas.

As per PMC official press note, “Citizens park vehicles at riverbed from Deccan to Shaniwarwada area. There has been reports of parked vehicles getting submerged as Mutha swells after water is released from Khadakwasla dam following heavy rainfall in catchment areas. Hence, residents are advised to avoid parking vehicles at these low-lying areas.”