Home / Cities / Pune News / Avoid parking vehicles at Mutha riversides: PMC

Avoid parking vehicles at Mutha riversides: PMC

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation urges residents to not park vehicles near Mutha riversides as water may be released from Khadakwasla dam due to heavy rainfall.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) irrigation department has appealed to residents to not park vehicles on Mutha riversides mainly near Deccan area as water is likely to be released from the Khadakwasla dam in the coming days.

Several vehicles seen parked on Mutha riverside road near Shaniwarwada on Wednesday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
Several vehicles seen parked on Mutha riverside road near Shaniwarwada on Wednesday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

With catchment areas receiving good rains, the irrigation department released water from Khadakwasla dam on Tuesday. The officials said that water could be released from the dam on Wednesday also based on rainfall in catchment areas.

As per PMC official press note, “Citizens park vehicles at riverbed from Deccan to Shaniwarwada area. There has been reports of parked vehicles getting submerged as Mutha swells after water is released from Khadakwasla dam following heavy rainfall in catchment areas. Hence, residents are advised to avoid parking vehicles at these low-lying areas.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out