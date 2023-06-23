PMC to set up waste disposal plant in Wagholi

To address concerns related to waste management raised by residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved setting up of a waste disposal plant at Wagholi.

The facility will house a material recovery facility (MRF) and incorporate an innovative technology known as Eco Bean, all within a covered facility. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The plant will decentralise waste management activities, ensuring a more evenly distributed workload. The plant will focus on managing waste collected from households and commercial establishments,” said Asha Raut, deputy commissioner, (solid waste management department), PMC.

Of the estimated 70 metric tonnes of waste generated in Wagholi, the plant will handle 20 metric tonnes of waste daily, with a scope of further expansion. It will house a material recovery facility (MRF) and incorporate an innovative technology known as Eco Bean, all within a covered facility.

“All processes and methods strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the Pollution Control Board and the MSW 2016 guidelines. The project is funded by CapitaLand, a Pune and Singapore-based company, also known as M/s AIGP Developers (Pune) Pvt. Ltd., as part of corporate environment responsibility initiatives,” he said.

