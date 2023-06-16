PMC completes pre-monsoon works

PUNE 382 culverts have been cleaned entirely, achieving a 100 per cent cleaning rate. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced on Friday that the administration had concluded pre-monsoon works that included drain cleaning activities before the onset of the monsoon. As part of their annual pre-monsoon preparedness, the civic body undertakes cleaning of drains, widening and deepening of drains, cleaning of rainwater lines and chambers, and other necessary repairs.

The civic body was focused on addressing 95 critical spots within the drainage system, ensuring their thorough cleaning.

Furthermore, 382 culverts have been cleaned entirely, achieving a 100 per cent cleaning rate. The municipal administration reports that the total length of drains in need of cleaning was 165 km.

The cleaning efforts have included the removal of silt and the deepening of certain sections of long drains.

The civic body issued a statement to confirm the update, saying “Civic administration had cleaned all the nullahs, culverts, stormwater lines and manholes in the city. Even sorted out the issue of critical spots where usually water logging happens.”

Although the preliminary works have been done, the PMC stated that the civic body will keep these works counting during the rainy season and that any concerns will be addressed by the administration.

A specialised disaster management room has been established within the PMC building premises in readiness for any monsoon-related emergency. Citizens can file complaints via WhatsApp 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following helpline numbers: 9689930531 and 9689935462.