Irrigation dept slaps 507 cr fine on PMC for polluting Mula-Mutha

The State irrigation department has asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to pay ₹507 crores as a fine for polluting city rivers from 2018 till June 2022. The irrigation department recently sent a letter seeking the fine based on a 2016 state government GR order, which directed the PMC to pay the fine to the irrigation department.

Under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project, the PMC is committed to constructing 11 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) in different parts of the city. Currently, the city generates 744 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage and treats 550 MLD. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The irrigation department in its communication has pointed out that one of the major reasons for the pollution of the Mula and Mutha rivers is the discharge of untreated domestic wastewater into the river due to inadequate sewerage systems including pumping stations and sewage treatment capacity in the city as well as open defecation on the riverbanks.

Reacting to the development, irrigation department executive engineer Vijay Patil said, “We have sent a letter to the PMC administration seeking ₹507 crores from the civic body for failure to curb pollution of the city rivers. Also, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a letter to that effect. The action has been taken in accordance with the GR issued by the state government in 2016 that directs the recovery of fines from the polluting agency,” he said.

It is to be noted that the civic body has earmarked ₹1,000 crores to treat sewage water that is released in Mula-Mutha, but it is yet to install an additional sewage waste treatment plant to its waste management portfolio.

Jagdish Khanore, superintending engineer of the JICA project said that he was unaware of the development.

