PMC launches grievance redressal cell to address healthcare issues

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a grievance redressal cell to address complaints of patients. The toll-free helpline 1800-233-4151 will be available during working hours.

Patients who visited civic and private hospitals, clinics and medical care centres used to write to the health department about grievances. The cell is formed as per the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021 that states that the civic body need to set up a grievance redressal cell for patients coming to municipal and private hospitals.

The amendment makes it mandatory for private medical centres to display the patients’ rights charter and tariff at their premises.

“All hospitals have to display the helpline, patients’ rights charter and tariff in Marathi and English. The helpline will be available between 10 am and 6.15 pm,” Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer, said.

“We have been running campaigns for the redressal cell since last six months. We surveyed private hospitals in the city and made the report public on January 20 this year. Now we will observe the functioning of the cell,” Deepak Jadhav of Patient Rights Campaign said.

Dr Pawar, who has recently taken charge as PMC health officer, said, “The cell will take steps to better facilities at hospitals and address inconvenience faced by patients. The intention of complaints is not to harass any hospital.”