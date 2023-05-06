PMC to launch online ticket facility at Katraj Zoo

Given the high demand for tickets at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, particularly on weekends and public holidays, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to launch an online ticketing service at the park.

Considering the vacation rush, the civic authorities are introducing an online ticket facility (HT FILE PHOTO)

On weekends, the footfall for the zoo reaches up to 8,000 visitors, and sometimes, authorities find it cumbersome for staffers to keep the rush under control. During peak hours, many individuals spend more than 15 to 20 minutes standing in a queue only to borrow an entry ticket.

Considering the vacation rush, the civic authorities are introducing an online ticket facility.

Reacting to the development, PMC garden department head Ashok Ghorpade said, “Katraj Zoo is popular among the citizens. On every weekend and public holiday, there are long queues for a ticket. To make access into the park easier for all the visitors, we’ve decided to launch an online ticketing system.”

He further added that the software for launching the online ticket facility is ready to use.

“Despite the new online facility, PMC will not charge any additional fees, and the entrance fee will remain the same,” Ghorpade noted.

While presenting the municipal budget for 2023-24, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar had announced an online ticket facility for the zoo.

Anil Vaidya, a frequent visitor to the park, said, “I usually take all my relatives and grandchildren to Katraj Zoo. To minimise long lines, an online ticketing system will undoubtedly be beneficial. I was able to use the online ticket system throughout my recent visits to monuments in Delhi and Rajasthan. I’m astonished that the PMC didn’t have an online ticketing system for Katraj Zoo all along.”

