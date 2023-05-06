PMC provided 16 crore litres of treated sewage water for construction activities

In the last one year, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has provided 16 crore litres of treated sewage water for construction activities to contractors and builders.

Last year, the solid waste department instructed all concerned parties such as contractors, who carry out road and building construction, and garden department to use treated sewage water.

Pramod Unde, executive engineer, solid waste management department, said, “Last year, PMC had issued a circular and instructed all contractors, garden department officials and builders to use treated sewage water for construction activities. The workers of the garden department are already using treated sewage water. Besides that, builders are also using this water. The water is tested as per norms and can be used for this purpose.”

“Our sewage treatment plants are located in different parts of the city at Naidu Hospital (near Pune station), Baner, Bopodi, Mundhwa, Kharadi, Vittalwadi (Sinhagad Road), Erandwane, Bhairoba Nala (Hadapsar). To date, we provided 16,714 tankers to various stakeholders. Out of that, the maximum number of tankers were used from the Kharadi sewage treatment plant. As per statistics, more than 150 tankers per week are dispatched from Kharadi,” he said.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer, water supply department, said, “We got a good response for using treated sewage water. Besides that, we have taken action against 25 people for using drinking water for vehicle washing and other activities.”