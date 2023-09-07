Traffic worsens as PMC main dept, ward office pass buck over road repairs

Citizens and motorists are suffering no end while the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) main building department and the Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office continue to engage in a blame game over repairs of the 100 metres’ road connecting the SNBP School and Star Gate Society which is in shambles with multiple trenches, potholes and overflowing catchpits.

The 100-metre road connecting the SNBP School and Star Gate Society is in shambles. (HT PHOTO)

While the residents of Bavdhan had complained to the PMC about the dilapidated road on August 9, no action has been taken ever since. And while the PMC main department and Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office continue to pass the buck over repairs, the traffic congestion in Bavdhan has only worsened.

Krunnal Gharre, a resident and civic activist, said, “The complaint was initially submitted to the ward office which passed it to the main building department, citing lack of jurisdiction. The main building department passed it back to the ward office. This kind of buck-passing between the main building department and ward office clearly demonstrates evasion of responsibility. Such negligence is jeopardising the safety of citizens.”

Suman Ghosh, another resident, said that the pothole-infested road poses a serious hazard and it is only a matter of time before another commuter/citizen suffers injury. “The PMC must take immediate action to address this issue. It is imperative that they establish a clear delineation of responsibilities for road repairs and hold people accountable,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh questioned how officials could be so insensitive to the fact that citizens’ lives were at risk. “Swift correction action is the need of the hour. If the PMC fails to act promptly, we will be left with no choice but to pursue legal avenues,” she said.

Vikas Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner, said that he would look into the issue and get the repairs carried out on priority. “Many a time, road repairs get delayed due to legal reasons or land acquisition. We will check if there is a similar reason for the delay in repairs,” he said.

