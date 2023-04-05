PMC starts installing unit to extract hydrogen from solid waste in Hadapsar

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the work of setting up India’s first plant for extracting hydrogen from solid waste. The plant is coming up at the Hadapsar Industrial area.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar recently presented the budget for 2023-24, and he mentioned generating hydrogen from the city’s solid waste.

“PMC is in the process of installing the plant that will generate hydrogen from biomass,” said Commissioner in his budget speech.

Asha Raut, the head of PMC’s solid waste department, stated, “The installation of the plant has already begun, and the civic body has granted land for the project to the contractor. It will be the country’s first such plant. The Plant has a capacity of 350 metric tonnes. PMC would pay the contractor a tipping fee of ₹348 per tonne.”

“The contractor would supply the green hydrogen for industrial purposes,” PMC officials said.

According to PMC officials, “the green hydrogen would be generated from waste.” The Government of India recently launched the National Mission for Hydrogen, which promotes the production of green fuel from waste. The waste’s Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) will be used to generate hydrogen via plasma gasification technology. The Bhabha Automatic Research Institute (BARC) is assisting with the project’s technology.

PMC anticipates that the project will be completed within a year, and that hydrogen production will begin from the plant the following year.